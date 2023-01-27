MALONE – Franklin County’s efforts to establish a land bank got a significant boost recently when it was announced that Empire State Development had approved the application, county manager Donna Kissane announced Friday.
The application now goes to the state division of finance for final review, Kissane said.
“Franklin County was excited to receive the notification from the Empire State Development that they approved the county’s Land Bank application,” Kissane said in an email. “They are working on the final steps that will allow us to incorporate and launch this exciting new program that will assist with economic development, tourism, and many other opportunities for residents and visitors throughout Franklin County.”
She said news of the approval came Tuesday.
According to localhousingsolutions.org, land banks are defined as public authorities or nonprofit organizations created to acquire, hold, manage and redevelop property so that it may have a productive use to meet community goals, such as increasing affordable housing or stabilizing property values.
After several months of discussion and planning, the board of legislators formally adopted a resolution that will allow the county to seek approval from Empire State Development on the land bank at a meeting of the county legislature in September.
Efforts to establish a land bank started roughly two years ago and talks with the county legislature have progressed steadily since. Evans and county lawmakers said that the land bank would provide another tool for the county to deal with blighted and vacant properties.
The application was completed by a committee formed by the county legislature for that purpose, and included Kissane, county attorney Janelle LaVigne, former county chair Donald Dabiew, county treasurer Fran Perry, legislator Lindy Ellis, D-Saranac Lake, and Jeremy Evans, CEO of the Economic Development Corporation.
Evans said the news is exciting for his agency and the county as a whole.
“When the Franklin County Legislature identified creation of a land bank as a priority, FCEDC was happy to assist with the application because we recognized the value it could bring to our communities,” Evans said via email. “The land bank will be an effective tool to combat blighted properties and create housing opportunities in Franklin County and we commend the legislature for their leadership with this important initiative.”
The Franklin County Land Bank Corp. will seat 11 members on its board of directors, lawmakers resolved in September, and those individuals will serve a term of three years. The legislature increased the board size from nine in order to allow for a mix of local officials, business owners and other stakeholders in community revitalization.
Kissane said the county has for years provided funding for the Industrial Development Agency and the Local Development Corp. to work on priority projects, such as community blight, broadband access and environmental initiatives.
