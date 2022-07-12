Mario J. Fratto, one of the Republican candidates for New York’s 24th Congressional District, has been endorsed by the Seneca County Republican Committee.
In a news release Friday, Mr. Fratto’s campaign said that after both he and Congresswoman Claudia M. Tenney, R-Utica, spoke to the county committee for their endorsement, he felt the congresswoman fumbled the interview.
“While I focused on my close ties to the district and Claudia’s well-documented record of voting with far-left Democrats, my opponent used her time to attack a camera guy for recording a public meeting,” Mr. Fratto said.
The Seneca County Republicans then unanimously voted to endorse Mr. Fratto, a Geneva-area businessman and lawyer who has been running for NY-24 since the first district maps were released in February. He’s running as a conservative, “America first” candidate who opposes rights for transgender people, immigration reform and amnesty and U.S. support for the Ukrainian war effort. Mr. Fratto has been endorsed by three western New York Conservative Party county committees, but this marks his first Republican Party committee endorsement of the race.
Mr. Fratto is opposing Congresswoman Tenney in the Republican primary scheduled for Aug. 23.
The winner will go on to oppose Democrat Steven Holden in November’s general election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.