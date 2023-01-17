Freezing Rain

Freezing rain covers a windshield of a car parked on Serling Street in Watertown Tuesday afternoon as a city plow truck passes, spreading salt on the slippery road. Alec Johnson/ Watertown Daily Times

 Alec Johnson/ Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — It's getting slippery out there. 

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather watch for the Eastern Lake Ontario region until midnight for freezing rain. Total ice accumulations of about one tenth of an inch are expected. Travel could be difficult and the evening commute could be impacted, the weather service out of Buffalo stated. 

