WATERTOWN — It's getting slippery out there.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather watch for the Eastern Lake Ontario region until midnight for freezing rain. Total ice accumulations of about one tenth of an inch are expected. Travel could be difficult and the evening commute could be impacted, the weather service out of Buffalo stated.
