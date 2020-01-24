MOUNTAIN VIEW — A single-family home on Wolf Pond Road was destroyed by fire Friday evening.
Details of the incident were largely unavailable Friday night, as fire crews were still on the scene at deadline.
Judy Tebeau, who witnessed the fire, said it appeared the residents were not home when the blaze broke out around 5:30 p.m., but several family pets were inside the structure. None of the animals appeared to have escaped the burning building, she said.
The rear of the house was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on the scene, she said, and the building appeared to be extensively damaged.
“I don’t think there’s anything salvageable,” she said.
Crews from Owls Head-Mountain View, Duane and Malone were the first called to the scene. Burke and Constable provided tanker assistance, and Paul Smiths-Gabriels and St. Regis Falls stood by to handle any other emergencies that might occur.
