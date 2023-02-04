WATERTOWN — The cold is here. While the temperature never poked above zero Friday, it dipped into frigid territory overnight. The forecast calls for continued warming throughout the weekend, with a high of 21 Saturday and a high of 38 degrees Sunday, with possible rain by afternoon.
Saturday morning double digit negative temperatures were seen throughout the north country, but that's not even close to what the National Weather Service said is happening at the summit of Mount Washington in New Hampshire.
The weather service, which has a continued wind chill warning for the Eastern Lake Ontario Region through 1 p.m., reported it was colder than Mars at the summit of Mount Washington.
The Mount Washington Observatory is at 6,288 and has historically had some of the coldest recorded temperatures in the United States. Until Friday, that record was -102.7 degrees.
Friday the temperature dipped to -108 degrees as winds gusted to 127-miles-per hour.
In Watertown the cold did not stop revelers who celebrated the beginning of Snowtown USA at Dry Hill. Others enjoyed skating at Park Circle. There were few cancelations Saturday, and programming at the YMCA went on as scheduled.
