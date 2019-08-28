LOWVILLE — Food Truck Fridays will drive off into the sunset after the final event of the season on Friday.
Event organizer Brittany Berrus-Davis said that the event keeps building and this, its third year, has been bigger than ever.
“I think it’s been an awesome summer,” Mrs. Davis said, “We’ve seen more families attending and it’s an event that the community seems to have already accepted as a ‘normal’ part of their summer. We’ve seen a lot of growth this summer.”
In addition to more trucks than ever before, Mrs. Davis said there are many more options on the table that may lead to some changes next year.
“We’ve seen a lot more variety in the food trucks, which is a great thing. There are a lot more different types of foods like Mexican, tacos, paninis, barbecue,” she said, “It’s gotten to the point we have to consider rearrangement of the event so everything can fit a bit better in the area we’re given.”
In the final installment of the event series this week, 10 food trucks will be parked at the Lewis County Fairgrounds, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
This month, in addition to life-size Jenga, corn hole, massive checkers and other lawn games, Americu, a platinum sponsor of the event, will be providing a bouncy house for kids.
In June and July, platinum sponsors Up! Coalition and Northern Credit Union also added their touches with branded “swag” and a cash-grab machine in which one attendee filled their pockets with more than $200, Mrs. Davis said.
Bill Burkhardt and Cassidy Rome will be playing live at the event.
“There’s definitely a lot of support for these events. We’ve had more than 1,000 people each time, based on food-truck feedback based on their orders, and that’s not including the people who come just for the live music or the kids,” Mrs. Davis said.
She said it’s been a lot of fun again this year and believes it will only get better next season.
For more information go to https://www.facebook.com/foodtruckfridayslowville/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.