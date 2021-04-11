SARANAC LAKE — It used to be a warehouse for vending machines and pool tables. Soon it will be a brewhouse. But for now, it’s essentially a roller rink.
The former Amusement and Vending building on Woodruff Street was recently purchased by Lake Placid Pub and Brewery owners Chris and Catherine Ericson for a new Saranac Lake brewing location. But before they start construction, their son C.J., who plays for the 12-and-under Sara-Placid Red hockey team, has seen its potential for a place to practice with stick and ball.
The Ericsons built an ice rink in their backyard over the winter, so as warm weather melted the ice, C.J. swapped ice skates for rollerblades. On Tuesday he was practicing shots on goal with his friend and teammate Owen Lawrence. The wide-open space is the perfect size for hockey drills. It even has a concrete ramp the boys have learned to skate up and down.
Skating downhill is a very unique feeling, C.J. said.
“The only people who are going to be bummed about construction are going to be our son and his friends,” Chris said.
Chris plans to start work there soon and finish by the end of the year.
“We’ve looked at Saranac Lake for a long time, for sure,” Chris said.
In 2016, they opened a sister brewery, Big Slide, in Lake Placid, so their focus was on that location for a while.
Their interest in Saranac Lake got renewed three months ago in an unlikely way.
“I was getting my eyes checked,” Catherine said, pointing across the Saranac River to the Eye Care for the Adirondacks building. “I came out, and I saw the ‘for sale’ sign.”
The Amusement and Vending building was for sale, and the numerous garage doors all over the building caught her eye.
“Chris has always had this weird thing about garage doors,” Catherine said. “He’s always wanted a place with garage doors, and we could incorporate that into the design.
“I said, ‘Look at all those garage doors,’” she continued. “He literally stopped dead in his tracks and said, ‘This could be perfect.’”
They put in an offer and within weeks purchased the building.
The “crown jewel” of the property is the parking lot between the building and the Saranac River. Chris plans to rip up the asphalt and turn it into a beer garden patio area.
“This is what I want people to be out here looking at,” he said, motioning to the river. “Not parking.”
It’s the reason he asked the village board last week to speed up work on extending the River Walk, a walkway that will connect this beer garden to the downtown core. The village board agreed.
For parking, the Ericsons said their real estate agent is working out a deal with the owners of a shopping center across the street, home to a laundromat and car wash, to lease parking spaces there.
They said they are used to limited parking at their businesses.
“At the pub we have three stories and five parking spots,” Catherine said.
“If everyone parks right,” Chris added.
They hope their connection with the River Walk means many people will walk and bike to the brewery.
“Saranac Lake does seem to be a little bit more of a walking town,” Chris said.
Inside, they have several layouts in mind for how to arrange the dining area, bar and brewing equipment, but they’re going to leave those decisions up to professional designers. There is a large, warehouse-style area in the back, where the roller rink now resides, with a raised area.
Chris said the kitchen is planned for the center of the building, where a window would allow staff to serve meals directly outside to the beer garden.
He also said they plan to install solar panels on the roof.
But for now, the building’s getting plenty of use by C.J. and his friends.
