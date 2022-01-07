ADAMS — The Adams Playground Committee is continuing to raise money for a new playground, with plans that may include concert seating and a spot for pickleball.
The playground would be built at the former school site on Institute Street at a cost of about $300,000. The committee has so far raised a total of $43,407, while anticipating roughly $12,000 coming this year from the village of Adams.
“Our first phase is going to be the playground,” committee Secretary Kathy Hannon said, adding that the space may ultimately include a performance area and pickleball courts. “It’s definitely in the beginning phase. We do not have anything specific except for the playground that we have committed to, or are committing to.”
The old playground was deemed unsafe and torn down several years ago, according to Ms. Hannon.
The 2.9-acre property features sports fields for baseball, soccer and community games, “but there’s no equipment or anything for kids,” Ms. Hannon said.
Ms. Hannon called the community support “great.”
The committee is working with GYMO Architecture, Engineering, & Land Surveying, Watertown, to help develop a master plan, but it hasn’t committed to the firm yet.
The village has its own architectural firm, so Ms. Hannon said the committee needs to talk to both companies before committing to GYMO.
Ms. Hannon said the committee will attempt to do a fundraiser once a month, and the committee is applying for a 75% matching grant through the Northern New York Community Foundation.
“We’re going to ask for the full amount that they possibly would give,” Ms. Hannon said.
Once the committee selects a firm and gets the full project rendering, the community will have an opportunity to provide input.
Ms. Hannon said it’s important to have the new playground because it will bring people together.
“Playgrounds are places that draw people together of all ages,” she said.
Other fundraising opportunities will be discussed during the committee’s Jan. 13 meeting. Ms. Hannon is hopeful to build a volunteer base into the spring.
“As time goes on, we’re going to need more and more help,” Ms. Hannon said, adding that help could mean moving dirt, making phone calls or stuffing envelopes.
Playground construction could realistically take two to three years to complete, Ms. Hannon said.
“Hopefully it would be within three years,” she said. “I mean, we’re hoping it’s not going to be more than that.”
