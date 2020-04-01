LOWVILLE — While healthcare workers are on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic, there are many others who are also “essential” just behind that line and in the virus’ way. They make it possible for people to get what they need and get rid of what they don’t, and many of them are determined to serve the public for as long as they can.
Rist Transport Ltd. driver Jeff Williams of Boonville, pulled off state Route 12 where it meets Route 177 to grab lunch from a hot dog and burger stand set up by Lowville American Legion Post 162, the Legion Auxiliary and the Sons of the Legion to honor truck drivers between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
Mr. Williams said everyone is being more cautious and a lot of his customers will unload pallets themselves, but otherwise, it’s business as usual.
A short haul driver for Blue Seal feed, Mike Reardon, agreed with Mr. Williams.
“We’ve been busy. Animals have to eat,” Mr. Reardon said,
He also said that while he isn’t worried about his own health, he is concerned about bringing COVID-19 home and endangering his mother-in-law who lives with him and his wife.
Both drivers appreciated the Legion’s efforts to acknowledge them.
“I think it’s awesome what they’re doing,” Mr. Reardon said.
About nine volunteers served up lunch to the more than 20 truckers who stopped.
While many of the drivers had a few dollars in their hands when they approached the table strewn with bags of chips, mini-pies and other snacks next to bottles of hand sanitizer, they were all told no donations were being accepted by truck drivers.
The Legion wanted to donate to them.
“The idea came from Connie Peters (Auxiliary president). They wanted to do something positive for truckers, for the people behind the scenes,” said Post Commander Lee Hinkleman. One of the Sons of the Legion, Wesley Millar, and Mr. Hinkleman both said the truckers’ smiles made it all worthwhile for them.
Among unsung heroes in other businesses risking constant exposure to the virus, Brooke Levesque, a cashier at the Dollar Tree in Lowville, said she isn’t worried either and plans to continue serving the community as long as she can.
“When they shut everything down, I would stop if I have to, but people still need their groceries and I want to be there for the community,” Ms. Levesque said.
Next door at Tops Supermarket, cashier Maisie Allen, is resigned to the unfolding COVID-19 situation in the county.
“I think this whole coronavirus thing is going to happen more and more. If you’re going to get it, you’re going to get it,” she said, and believes she has probably already been exposed.
She plans to work through it, though.
“I like to help the customers and people in our community,” Ms. Allen said, “I’ll just take more precautions when I’m in the community and I’ll wear a mask.”
All of the cashiers at Tops are required to wear face shields and gloves for their own protection and for that of the public.
While Devin Kogut is a bit worried about contracting the virus, he tries to keep himself safe. He said he does wish people would pay more attention to social distancing and the signs that show where to line up and stand, but often people don’t realize how it is supposed to work, so he helps them.
He has no plans to stop working. He said if there were a lot more cases in the area, he might have to think about it but not yet.
Lynn Widrick at the Lewis County Solid Waste Site on Route 26, Lowville, can’t imagine the impact it would have on the county if the site had to close down, but he doesn’t see any much possibility in that happening.
“We’ve noticed business has picked up,” said Mr. Widrick. “I don’t know where it’s all coming from. I just know there’s a lot of it.”
Partially because he’s fairly sure he has never washed his hands so much in his life as he has lately, Mr. Widrick is not worried for his own health.
He plans to continue working until someone tells him he can’t.
“I’ve always looked at this job as a service to the community,” he said.
If he has a say, that service won’t stop.
The American Legion will be providing free lunches to truck drivers every Wednesday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the intersection of state Route 177 and Route 12 outside of Lowville until the COVID-19 pandemic is over.
