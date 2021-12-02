CANTON — GardenShare is hosting a holiday auction that began Nov. 26 and will run until Dec. 5, featuring an eclectic variety of goods and crafts from St. Lawrence County residents.
“In the past we’ve had, in conjunction with an annual dinner, a silent auction. We didn’t get to do that this year because of COVID, but we still wanted to support different artists and producers,” said Carlene L. Doane, associate director of GardenShare.
The online fundraiser will support GardenShare programs, including its local food guide and the Canton Farmers’ Market, and its “overall mission of promoting local food in our community and providing access to it,” Ms. Doane said.
The auction, she said, runs just like any other auction would.
“Online, you can click on an item and find more information about who is donating it, and if you really like something, you can place a bid,” she said.
To place bids, Ms. Doane said people need to register for an account on the auction site. A link to the auction site is posted to the GardenShare website’s homepage, www.gardenshare.org.
Ms. Doane said that on Dec. 5 when the auction closes, the highest bidders will be notified of their wins and the funds donated will go to GardenShare.
Those who win can pick up their items from the GardenShare offices at 88 Route 310 in Canton, or arrange for other pickup by contacting GardenShare at office@gardenshare.org or 315-261-8054.
Ms. Doane said that the donations listed in the auction were solicited by volunteers who went out into the community.
Items up for auction include a canoe excursion, a collection of abstract paintings, homemade chocolate chip cookies, a fly fishing lesson, a Thai massage, a bird watching excursion and much more.
“I appreciate all the volunteers that have worked on this, and the donors that have donated items,” Ms. Doane said. “All of it contributes to be able to do our GardenShare program, so we’re excited it came together.”
