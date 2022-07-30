N.Y. gas tax relief begins to impact revenue

The Mobile gas station on East Main Street in Batavia earlier this month. Johnson Newspapers

ALBANY — Sales tax paid by New Yorkers grew sharply in the first five months of the year amid strong inflation but slowed down last month.

The state comptroller’s office reported last week that sales tax collections were down more than 20% or even 30% in many counties in June, as the gas tax holiday kicked in.

