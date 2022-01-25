FORT DRUM — The 10th Mountain Division could be put on high alert if 8,500 troops are deployed to Eastern Europe as the Biden administration decides on a strategy involving Ukraine.
Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby said Monday that no decisions have been made for deploying U.S. soldiers to Eastern Europe as more than 100,000 Russian troops have amassed along the Ukrainian border.
Fort Drum, the 82nd Airborne and 101st Airborne Divisions would be the three military installations most likely to be called on to be sent to Eastern Europe.
The Department of Defense has not released information about any potential unit that would be deployed.
In an interview with Adjunct Drum on Monday, Maj. Gen. Milford H. Beagle Jr., senior commander of the 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum, said he thinks Fort Drum soldiers could be called on if the Biden administration decides to send U.S. troops. The 10th Mountain Division would be ready, he said.
“That’s why we exist. We’re typically who the Army’s going to come to first,” Gen. Beagle said.
When asked what kind of role Fort Drum would play, Gen. Beagle said the 10th Mountain Division could be involved in a theoretical large-scale conflict.
“We’re light, and we’re lethal, and we can move very quick,” Beagle said during an interview with Adjunct Drum. “So in a large-scale combat operation, to buy yourself that time to get all the other forces moving, ships flowing, planes flying, you need forces on the ground pretty quick. Being able to get there at that scale is again what we’re preparing to do and we’ve always been prepared to do.”
The 10th Mountain, a light infantry division, has been the most-deployed unit to serve during the Afghanistan and Iraq wars.
Russia has denied it plans to invade Ukraine.
