WAYNESBORO, Georgia — The first of the two new units at Plant Vogtle, in east Georgia, has officially entered commercial service, Georgia Power announced Monday, making history as the first nuclear reactor built from scratch in the U.S. in more than three decades.

The reactor, Unit 3, is expected to produce 1,100 megawatts of electricity at full tilt, enough to power roughly 500,000 homes and businesses. Georgia Power has said the unit and its twin, Unit 4 — which is expected to be finished by the end of the first quarter of 2024 — will be in service for the next 60 to 80 years.

Tribune Wire

