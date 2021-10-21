WATERTOWN — Halloween revelers can kick off the season with a history and haunted walk around downtown on Friday night.
The walk, organized by Empire Square restaurant, will begin at 7 p.m. at the Paddock Mansion on Washington Street.
Join Empire Square owner Vonette Monteith for a night of ghosts and story telling and learn about the city’s past.
The cost is $10 per person. Money will be raised for the Watertown Downtown Business Association.
