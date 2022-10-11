PLATTSBURGH — As home heating prices skyrocket and cold weather sets in, more help has been made available for the federal Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, LIHEAP.
In a news conference outside Plattsburgh City Hall on Tuesday, Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand, D-N.Y., announced that $1 billion in emergency supplemental LIHEAP funding has been added to the program, thanks to a congressional resolution she helped pass.
After calling for more LIHEAP funding, and a change to the qualifications calculations to ensure more people can access assistance in September, Sen. Gillibrand said she is proud to announce the additional assistance for the neediest families.
“As winter approaches and the cost of groceries and other essentials remains high, many simply cannot afford to pay exorbitant heating bills,” she said. “Today, I am proud to be delivering an estimated $60 million in emergency supplemental LIHEAP funding for our state.”
LIHEAP is a first-come, first-served program, meaning that additional funding will ensure more families can access the program. Anyone who already receives Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Supplemental Security Income or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families benefits is likely to be automatically eligible for LIHEAP, as well as individuals and families that make less annually than the federal poverty level.
Sen. Gillibrand has cosponsored the Heating and Cooling Relief Act in the Senate, which would redraft LIHEAP eligibility requirements so anyone paying more than 3% of their annual income in heating can receive help.
Starting Nov. 1, New Yorkers can apply for LIHEAP benefits online at myBenefits.ny.gov, or from their county’s local HEAP contact through the Department of Social Services.
Starting Jan. 3, another round of LIHEAP funding will be made available, which can only be applied for in person or by mail with your DSS office.
