$1B in new home heating assistance announced

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand

PLATTSBURGH — As home heating prices skyrocket and cold weather sets in, more help has been made available for the federal Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, LIHEAP.

In a news conference outside Plattsburgh City Hall on Tuesday, Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand, D-N.Y., announced that $1 billion in emergency supplemental LIHEAP funding has been added to the program, thanks to a congressional resolution she helped pass.

