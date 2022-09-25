More LIHEAP funding urged as energy bills skyrocket

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y. Aaron P. Bernstein/Bloomberg

Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand is calling for Congress to update the rules and funding package for the Low Income Heating and Energy Assistance Program, LIHEAP, as residents of upstate New York face an estimated 39% hike in their heating bills this winter.

“That translates to about $50 more per month compared to last year,” Sen. Gillibrand said during a news conference Thursday.

