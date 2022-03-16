WASHINGTON — Hundreds of thousands of current and former members of the U.S. armed forces could be seriously ill after exposure to toxic burn pits on bases in foreign countries, and Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand is pushing to get them automatic care from the Department of Veterans Affairs.
In a press conference Wednesday, Sen. Gillibrand, D-N.Y., said she is hoping the Senate will soon take up legislation that includes a bill she and Sen. Marco A. Rubio, R-Fla., wrote to provide presumptive VA care to U.S. service members with a myriad of serious diseases who worked on bases that used burn pits.
“We sent these brave service members on tours of duty, exposed them to dangerous conditions,” she said. “We asked them to live in places around the world where burn pits were used to destroy everything from plastics to electronics to human waste, creating toxic poisonous gas and air they had to breathe in every single day.”
Sen. Gillibrand also led a hearing Wednesday for the Senate Armed Services Personnel Subcommittee, which she chairs, during which Department of Defense officials answered questions about the scale of burn pit use and the debilitating effects of the diseases they seem to cause.
Under the senator’s legislation, the VA will assume responsibility for qualifying diseases for service members who can show they have an eligible disease and received a campaign medal from the global war on terror or the Gulf War. Those conditions include cancer of nearly any type, chronic bronchitis, sarcoidosis, pulmonary lung disease and emphysema, among others.
The bill would also provide other financial benefits to those exposed to burn pits, and their families, in line with compensation offered to those with other proven service-related illnesses.
The legislation would also provide presumptive VA care for soldiers who were based at the Karshi-Khanabad Air Base. Also known as K2, the base is a former Soviet chemical weapon repository in Uzbekistan that was handed to the Uzbek government in 1992. Several thousand U.S. service members, including 1,000 10th Mountain Division soldiers, were assigned to the base until 2005. Jet fuel, processed uranium and many other chemicals leached from the ground in what was described as “black goo” by some military officials.
“Thousands of service members, mostly Army and Air Force, but some Marines and various Guard, Reserve and active duty units were stationed at K2,” she said.
“The stories you hear about K2 are frightening, black oozing substances near the barracks and really horrible descriptions of the chemicals they were exposed to,” she added.
Sen. Gillibrand said she was happy to see the House pass the Honoring our PACT Act on March 3, which includes her bill, the Presumptive Benefits for War Fighters Exposed to Burn Pits and Other Toxins Act.
She said the estimated $63.1 billion price tag the burn pits legislation will carry over 10 years after passage should have been considered part of the cost of war, and it’s the U.S. government’s responsibility to care for soldiers put in harms way.
“These are DOD decisions, and they need to know that these decisions (to use burn pits) have consequences and these men and women deserve health care because they got sick because of their duty,” she said.
Burn pits have long been illegal on bases in the United States, and haven’t been widely employed in bases in Asia or some parts of Africa. Bases in the Middle East, however, frequently used burn pits to dispose of waste in the 1990s and 2000s.
Sen. Gillibrand said that the DOD has banned future burn pit usage, but couldn’t confirm if any more are in use on far-flung military posts today.
Republican legislators have introduced bills that seek to provide benefits to burn pit victims, but Sen. Gillibrand said her bill with Sen. Rubio is the only one to provide presumptive benefits to veterans for as many diseases as possible.
“To put it simply, it says if you were there and you are sick, we have to cover it,” she said. “It should be that simple.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.