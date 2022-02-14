U.S. Senator Kirsten E. Gillibrand has endorsed Gov. Kathy C. Hochul as she runs for a full term as New York’s Governor.
In a video shared on Twitter Monday morning, Sen. Gillibrand, D-N.Y., said she is proud to endorse Gov. Hochul, who she described as a friend.
“She’s a proven leader, with the know-how and work ethic and passion that we need,” Sen. Gillibrand said. “And, she’ll continue to deliver results for New Yorkers in every community. From making childcare more affordable, to expanding paid family leave, to defending reproductive rights, Kathy will always fight to level the playing field for working families across the state.”
Thus far, this is Gov. Hochul’s most prominent endorsement, coming as she establishes a solid lead in fundraising and other endorsements in the Democratic field for the primary on June 28. Gov. Hochul is being challenged for the party’s line in the November general election by Rep. Thomas R. Suozzi, D-Glen Cove and New York City’s public advocate Jumaane D. Williams.
