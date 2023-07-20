WASHINGTON — Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand wants to end stock trading for members of Congress and senior executive branch staff, and is partnering with Sen. Joshua D. Hawley on a bill to do just that.
In a virtual press conference on Thursday, Gillibrand, D-N.Y., said it’s important that the nation’s political leadership prove they have their constituents’ best interests at heart by supporting her bill, which would also enact stricter financial disclosure requirements on members of Congress.
“For far too long, many members of Congress and senior executive branch officials have eroded public trust by making money from investments in industries they oversee,” she said.
Citing a New York Times report from September, she pointed to how 1 in 3 members of Congress traded stock or financial assets between 2019 and 2021, and 1 in 7 members violated the STOCK Act, a 2012 bill that Gillibrand championed in the Senate, by failing to report their stock trades at all.
“Of the trades that were reported, over 3,700 potentially posed conflicts of interest with members legislative and committee work,” she said.
Hundreds of federal officials in health agencies and the Pentagon now own stock in companies that had federal contracts for COVID-19, and 1 in 5 senior federal officials held stock in companies that were lobbying their agencies between 2016 and 2021.
The senator said the STOCK Act — Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge — was an important step in making Congress more transparent to the American people, but more needs to be done.
“Too many members of Congress and senior executive branch officials are still breaking the rules, so it’s become clear that we need to go even further and to ban them, their spouses and their dependents from trading individual stocks entirely,” she said.
The bill would not exempt blind trusts, which are companies that manage stock trading for a person with little direct input from the investor, and would also increase financial penalties for members of Congress who violate the STOCK Act requirements, as well as implementing heavy fines for executive officials who violate the law.
“No one should go into public service as a way to get rich, and if they abused their power the public needs to know and they need to be held accountable,” Gillibrand said.
She and Hawley introduced their bill in the Senate Wednesday, and Gillibrand said she is hopeful it will see bipartisan support and a vote in this year’s session.
