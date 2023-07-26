WASHINGTON — Ghost guns, the untraceable firearms built at home from a kit or 3D printed components, have become a major safety concern for public spaces across the country, and Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand is pushing for a bill that would help cut down on their proliferation.

In a virtual press conference Wednesday, Gillibrand, D-N.Y., expressed her support for the 3D Printed Gun Safety Act, which would ban the online distribution of 3D printed gun blueprints.

