Gillibrand offers COVID task force bill

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y. Bloomberg photo by Aaron P. Bernstein

WASHINGTON — As the COVID-19 federal emergency ends, Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand is working to create a task force to investigate the nation’s response to the pandemic.

On Wednesday, Sen. Gillibrand, D-N.Y., announced she had introduced legislation in the Senate with bipartisan support that would create a task force to investigate the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. response and public messaging about preventative measures and the vaccine. Similar to the style of the 9/11 Commission, the task force would have a membership of 10, with five people nominated by each party.

