WASHINGTON — As the COVID-19 federal emergency ends, Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand is working to create a task force to investigate the nation’s response to the pandemic.
On Wednesday, Sen. Gillibrand, D-N.Y., announced she had introduced legislation in the Senate with bipartisan support that would create a task force to investigate the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. response and public messaging about preventative measures and the vaccine. Similar to the style of the 9/11 Commission, the task force would have a membership of 10, with five people nominated by each party.
The 9/11 Commission was run by a board of legal experts and former politicians, and staffed by a small group of bureaucrats, lawyers and spokespeople.
The task force would have the authority to hold hearings, take testimony and issue subpoenas, and would be required to issue an interim report one year after establishment, and a final report within 20 months of its first meeting.
“The pandemic fundamentally changed our society, economy and public health systems, and it is essential Congress takes action to prevent and prepare for future public health emergencies,” Sen. Gillibrand said.
Joining her on the bill now are Sens. Roger Marshall, R-Kansas, Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., and Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, with a cosponsorship from Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa.
