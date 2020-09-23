WASHINGTON D.C. — U.S. Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand, D-N.Y., and Rep. Katie M. Porter, D-Calif., announced a new piece of legislation Wednesday that would prevent federal elected officials from using their positions and information to play the stock market and enrich themselves.
Named STOCK Act 2.0, the bill would update the original STOCK Act, which bars members of Congress, the president, vice president and any high-level staff member from engaging in insider trading or using information they may have special access to for their own benefit.
This comes as members of Congress and their families have been accused of inappropriately receiving funding from COVID-19 relief programs like the Paycheck Protection Program.
“As Congress appropriates trillions of dollars in COVID relief, we must ensure our elected officials are not lining their pockets with taxpayer money,” Sen. Gillibrand said. “We’ve seen members of Congress benefit from relief programs like the PPP, while small businesses around the country couldn’t get support and closed. Unfortunately, this abuse didn’t start this year, and without disclosure, we just don’t know how far it goes.”
Rep. Porter said when government officials use their positions for personal gain, it violates the trust of the American people and diminishes the authority of Congress.
“Transparency and disclosure are necessary tools that help the public hold powerful people accountable, and that’s exactly what the STOCK Act 2.0 provides,” she said.
The STOCK Act 2.0 would strengthen the existing laws by requiring officials and staff included in the original laws to report any time they, a spouse or family member apply for or receive a “benefit of value,” including loan agreements, contracts, grants or any other transfers of value.
It would also require the committee in charge of the STOCK Act’s reporting website to update the page, make it searchable, downloadable and easily accessible for the general public.
