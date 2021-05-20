U.S. Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand, D-N.Y., has big plans for Medicare, Social Security and other entitlement reforms to improve access and affordability.
The only problem is getting those reforms passed in Congress.
In a telephone town hall with New York AARP members on Thursday, the senator described the major points of her proposed legislation that would address rising health care and medication costs, stabilize the financial health of the Social Security program, peg entitlements payments to the inflation rate and address a litany of other issues relating to health care, senior care and the social safety net.
Sen. Gillibrand said, with an evenly divided Senate and a narrowly Democratic House, the only path to addressing these and other banner issues for Democrats may be to use the Senate reconciliation process, which allows select bills to pass with the support of 50 senators (plus the vice president if needed), rather than the usual 60.
In the roughly hour-long call, the senator answered questions from a number of New York AARP members and explained a number of projects she is working on.
“I’m focused on building better systems that provide health equity for people of all ages,” she said. “For older adults, that means ensuring long-term care options are accessible and affordable, so that people can make choices based on what’s best for them and their families, not based on what they can afford.”
Sen. Gillibrand said she is working on a number of different proposals that would enhance the quality, affordability and accessibility of long-term care for seniors and those with chronic illnesses.
She mentioned her work on the Home and Community Bases Services Access Act, which would make it easier for people to be admitted to home-based long-term care programs and programs run by local community-based organizations. She also pledged to support the proposed investments in senior and long-term care included in President Joseph R. Biden’s American Jobs Plan. In that package, over $400 billion in federal dollars would be invested in long-term care programs and facilities nationally.
Sen. Gillibrand said she also supports reforms that would allow family members who take care of elderly or sick family members without pay to receive payments from Social Security or Medicaid.
“They’re doing home care, and because they’re doing home care, if they weren’t their family members would be using Medicaid and Social Security dollars to put them in institutional care,” she said.
The senator said people offering home-based care to their family members are saving the government a large amount of money by doing so, and should be given the opportunity to support themselves while they do it.
“I want to basically create Social Security payments to full-time caregivers that is equal to the amount someone who is disabled also receives,” she said.
Also on the topic of health care, Sen. Gillibrand explained her proposals to lower drug prices for Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries by allowing the programs to negotiate drug prices and allow individuals to order drugs from cheaper foreign markets. In early April, Sen. Gillibrand spoke in downtown Watertown about these same proposals.
Sen. Gillibrand also said she stands as a firm supporter of the Social Security program, and would not support cutting it or Medicare in future government budgets. In February, Sen. Gillibrand voted against the TRUST Act when it was proposed as an amendment to the 2021 budget resolution. The proposal has been lambasted by senior interest groups, like the AARP, because it would have opened up an easy avenue for the Social Security and Medicare budgets to be cut significantly. That amendment failed, and was not added to the budget proposal.
Sen. Gillibrand said she is working with a coalition of other senators, including Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., that would improve income for the Social Security program by ending the current $125,000 cap on eligible earnings. That would increase payouts for people who make more than $125,000 a year once they begin collecting from the program, but also introduce a significant amount of additional money to support the program in the short-term.
The AARP has said they expect the Social Security program will be depleted and unable to offer payouts beyond what it takes in annually by 2035 in its current form.
“That is a bill I think is very important, and will perhaps be put into the next reconciliation bill so Social Security is protected longer,” she said.
Sen. Gillibrand was also asked about robocalls, those automated calls that seemingly come from the Social Security Administration, the Internal Revenue Service, or a car manufacturer’s warranty division.
“Those are all scams,” Sen. Gillibrand said.
She explained that many of these calls originate from foreign countries, like Russia, China or India, and are often targeted at American seniors. The scammers threaten to take away someone’s benefits, demand payment for overdue tax bills, or make many other threats that inspire the call recipient to act quickly. Typically, these scammers ask for money, or information that will allow them to impersonate the victim, steal from them or open fraudulent lines of credit.
“I think we need better cyber defense,” Sen. Gillibrand said, noting she was recently added to the Senate Intelligence Committee and wants to pursue this exact issue in that committee.
“There’s nobody doing domestic cyber protection against foreign adversaries right now. It’s a big hole in our system,” she said.
She said, while the FBI is happy to investigate reports of telephone scams, the U.S. needs to establish some method of preventing the scams in the first place.
One caller, a Manhattan resident by the name of Danny, said many of these proposals are good ideas, especially the ones focused on making prescription drugs cheaper, these are not new issues and legislation to address the problems frequently stalls in Congress.
Sen. Gillibrand said she believes the issue is the presence of money in politics. She said the special interests that benefit most from the current way of doing things often donate huge sums of money to political campaigns, which keeps legislators loyal to them and unwilling to address the issues.
“One of our biggest problems is money in politics,” she said. “One of my priorities is to have publicly-funded elections where federal elections aren’t controlled by lobbyist money and interest group money.”
The senator said the Republican party is not interested in campaign finance reform, and the Supreme Court’s currently conservative lean would make reforms today nearly impossible to carry out.
Regardless, she said Congressional Democrats are working to pass H.R. One and S. One. Both bills would rework the nations election laws and campaign finance laws by expanding voting rights, introduce voluntary public financing for federal campaigns, limit corporate lobbying and require super PACS to disclose their donors, among many other reforms.
“The good news is, we’ve got an ally in the White House, you’ve got a Democratic majority in the House and Senate, and right now we have some bills to get money out of politics, and also lower prescription drug prices,” she said. “If we include these provisions in the next reconciliation bill, any of them in there, we can get it passed, because we can do it, with 50 Democratic votes, right now.”
