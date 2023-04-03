Texas restricts harmful social media on college campuses, but why stop at TikTok?

The term ‚Äúlucky girl syndrome‚Äù was first coined in 2022, but it didn‚Äôt hit social media feeds until more recently, when Laura Galebe (username lauragalebe) shared a TikTok video explaining why she‚Äôs ‚Äúone of the luckiest people‚Äù she knows. (Dreamstime/TNS)

WASHINGTON — Congress is considering a new law that would give the executive branch significant new powers to review and restrict public access to applications, web and communication services connected to foreign countries.

The RESTRICT Act, introduced earlier this month by a bipartisan team of senators including Kirsten E. Gillibrand, D-N.Y., would afford the secretary of commerce and the president powers to review technology, web services and computer applications for connections to identified bad actors.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.