There’s a cold front approaching, and Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand, D-N.Y., is worried that many New Yorker’s won’t be able to afford to heat their homes as temperatures drop well below freezing across the state.
That’s why she’s worked to include more funding for the federal Low Income Heating and Energy Assistance Program, which helps families at or below 150% of the poverty line pay for their home electricity and heating fuel costs during the winter months.
“It is more important than ever that New York has access to safe and affordable heat,” she said in a virtual news conference Wednesday. “Here in New York, we have some of the highest annual energy costs compared to other states, and with the high prices on everything from groceries to fuel, utility companies have warned in recent months that home heating bills will rise faster than overall inflation.”
Projections have suggested that natural gas will be the most expensive heating fuel this season, with a 28% increase in price over last year. Heating oil is a close second, with a 27% price increase over last year. Electricity prices are up about 10%.
The funding package currently being considered in Congress, to fund the government through December of 2023 with $1.7 trillion, includes $5 billion for the LIHEAP program, and the short-term funding package passed in September provided $1 billion for the program.
“From Manhattan to Massena, families and communities will be able to keep their homes warm and their neighbors safe,” she said.
Forecasts over the next week call for extreme cold statewide, with nighttime temperatures in Watertown reaching 9 degrees on Friday night and 5 degrees on Tuesday. Today’s high temperature is forecasted to be 16 degrees, and temperatures will not rise above freezing until Thursday. Extreme snow is expected over the weekend as well for all of New York state.
“Going without utilities, especially heat, during a blizzard is simply not an option, which means that some people have no other choice but to pay exorbitant prices,” Sen. Gillibrand said.
LIHEAP can help cover those extra costs. Administered by the state and local Departments of Social Services in New York, HEAP provides one lump benefit payment per year, paid directly to the utility company on behalf of the recipient. Amounts vary based on household size and composition, heating source, income, and if there are any children, elderly or disabled people living in the home. Benefit amounts range from $21 to $1,050, with many additional awards set aside for special conditions.
Even apartment residents who have heat included in their rental payments can receive assistance.
Emergency HEAP benefits can provide a second payment to especially in-need households, if they are at immediate risk of losing access to any sort of heat, through electricity or fuel shutoffs, or if a household runs out of its primary fuel source.
Sen. Gillibrand said many people don’t realize they are eligible for HEAP benefits, and urged those who find themselves struggling to cover all their bills, sacrificing necessities to cover utilities, to consider applying for the benefit.
She recalled the Twin Parks North West apartment fire in the Bronx in January of this year, started by a faulty space heater.
“Seventeen people died in a fire started by a space heater,” she said. “In a country as rich as ours, we shouldn’t have anyone losing their life because they couldn’t afford safe and sufficient heating.”
Local HEAP offices, located in the county Department of Social Services, take applications on a rolling basis, and funding is doled out on a first-come-first-served basis until it is exhausted. Those offices can be located by visiting mybenefits.ny.gov, or calling the local DSS office. If the funding package in Congress passes, a significant amount of money will become available for the entire country.
