WASHINGTON — Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand is renewing her push to pass the Resilient Transit Act, a bill she said would help protect American infrastructure from the debilitating damage as seen in New York and Vermont this week.

On Wednesday, the senator, D-N.Y., said the damage done to the rail lines, bridges and roads by the flash flooding in the mid-Hudson Valley is a stark reminder of how underprepared most infrastructure is to extreme weather conditions. Rail lines that carry thousands of passengers a day were severed until Wednesday morning, roads were entirely washed away and bridges were damaged or destroyed by the rushing waters they passed over.

