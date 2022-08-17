Giuliani testifies before grand jury

Rudy Giuliani arrives to testify for the special grand jury at Fulton County Courthouse in Atlanta on Wednesday. Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS

 Hyosub Shin

ATLANTA — Rudy Giuliani, the onetime personal attorney of former President Donald Trump, entered the Fulton County courthouse Wednesday morning to testify before the special purpose grand jury examining Georgia’s 2020 elections.

Pryor Street in downtown Atlanta took on a circus-like atmosphere as some three-dozen reporters and camera operators from local and national news outlets jockeyed for the best view of the former New York City mayor. He arrived around 8:30 a.m., accompanied by his lawyer, Robert J. Costello, and former GOP gubernatorial candidate Vernon Jones.

