CANTON — Signing up a new goalie for the Mountain Warriors sled hockey team inspired team manager and coach Mark McKenna to find a way to honor the history of Fort Drum’s 10th Mountain Division.
“I sent away for this poster sketch of a 10th Mountain WWII ski trooper that was sketched in Camp Hale, Colo., in 1942 by 10th Mountain soldier and artist Jacques Parker,” Mr. McKenna said.
Mr. McKenna then sought out Mr. Parker’s permission to use the image and turned to his friend Frank Cipra of Brockville, Ontario, who has been painting hockey helmets since 1991.
“He (Mr. McKenna) told me he had gotten in contact with Mr. Parker and wanted me to replicate his famous poster onto the mask, and I thought that was the coolest idea going,” Mr. Cipra said. “So I duplicated it on one side of the mask and did my thing on the other side of the mask.”
Mr. Cipra has painted more than 3,000 goalie helmets, including many for the National Hockey League and the Olympics. Some of his helmets are on display in the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto.
Mr. Parker’s sketch is featured on one side of the helmet along with the words, “Climb to Glory,” which evokes the 10th Mountain Division’s famous nighttime scaling of Riva Ridge in February of 1945 to secure the assault by American troops on Mount Belvedere in Italy the following day.
The other side of the helmet features a 10th Mountain Division soldier in Afghanistan with the motto, “Sempre Avanti” (Always Forward).
Mr. Parker was the sergeant of a machine gun crew and climbed Riva Ridge twice the night before the assault on Mount Belvedere.
When the helmet was finished, Mr. McKenna and Mr. Cipra took it to Pittsfield, Mass., where Mr. Parker, now 98, lives. “When he saw the mask, he had it in his hands and he looked at the mask, then he looked at his poster — the original — then he looked back and forth and didn’t say a word, then he finally popped his head up and said ‘good job but you’ll do better next time,’” Mr. Cipra said with a laugh.
The mask was the kind of challenge that Mr. Cipra likes, he said.
“I just wanted it to be bang on, to replicate it the best that I could and I think I did it,” he said.
Mr. Cipra estimated he spent about 40 hours painting the mask.
Mr. McKenna brought a car full of souvenirs for Mr. Parker.
“I gave him a 10th Mountain hat, pin and a recreated ski-trooper pin, a pando-commando patch, a coffee mug, and I presented him with our green camo jersey with 86 number on back, our team logo on front, a C for honorary Captain and for “C” Company. The left shoulder had the 10th Mountain crossed swords and the right shoulder had the American flag.”
Mr. McKenna said the afternoon spent with Mr. Parker was inspiring.
“He is truly one of my heroes as well as Frank’s and we both said after it was the best day ever, meeting a WWII war hero and a true gentleman,” Mr. McKenna said. “His legacy will live on through our goalie mask.”
