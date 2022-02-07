ALBANY — Republicans in the Senate on Monday demanded the next state budget include legislation forcing the state Health Department to audit New York’s COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes and coerce the new health commissioner to review early pandemic mandates.
Members of the Senate minority introduced legislation Monday to require the state Health Department to reaudit the number of virus fatalities in the state’s 600-plus adult-care facilities, and conduct an investigation into former governor Andrew Cuomo’s administration’s pandemic policies that relate to nursing homes.
“We want someone with DOH — and who better than the new commissioner? — to go in there, to sit down with some of the staff who are still there and do a full investigation,” Sen. Jim Tedisco, R-Glenville, said in the state Capitol on Monday.
Lawmakers reignited the discussion Monday as state Health Department Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett is scheduled to testify Tuesday in a joint legislative budget hearing on health care.
More than 15,000 New Yorkers in nursing homes have died from coronavirus complications over the last 23 months.
The proposed legislation would require the Health Department to release a public report on their conclusions about early pandemic policies, their impact on the death toll and an action plan for adult-care facilities to prepare for future health emergencies within 90 days.
Tedisco and Sen. Sue Serino, a ranking member on the Aging Committee, urged Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul to include their legislation in her 30-day amendment to her executive budget set to be released next week.
“Commissioner Bassett, we’re asking you to do your due diligence — do the right thing,” Tedisco said. “What is the harm in going back and finding out what we did right and what we did wrong?”
Republicans last month largely voted against confirming Bassett as the state’s 17th health commissioner to replace Dr. Howard Zucker, who was forced to resign after his ties to the department’s controversial record-keeping and buckling to Cuomo’s political pressure.
Bassett admitted she had not read the controversial March 25, 2020, order to send COVID-positive nursing home patients home to their facility to recover issued by her predecessor Dr. Zucker during Senate confirmation hearings last month, and said she did not intend to, expressing her desire to move forward and not “unravel” the mistakes of past administrations.
“That’s totally unacceptable,” Serino, R-Hyde Park, said standing with her colleagues Monday. “Too many New York families who were impacted by the state’s horrible pandemic policies don’t get the luxury of not looking back.
“... We have a duty to learn from past practices.”
The policy was intended to free up hospital beds during the pandemic’s initial onslaught, but many people continue to demand an investigation into the order’s impact on virus deaths in adult-care facilities.
Lawmakers argued the new commissioner’s refusal shows a disregard for the affected families looking for accountability and a path forward.
Republicans intend to question Bassett about the policy again Tuesday.
“This push isn’t about reliving the past, it’s about ensuring the health and safety of all New Yorkers now and in the future,” Serino said. “Now is precisely the time to unravel the truth.”
Republicans’ calls for additional review of the state’s coronavirus policies in nursing homes and related fatalities come a year after state Attorney General Letitia James released a report showing the state Health Department under Cuomo’s administration had undercounted COVID nursing home deaths by up to 55%.
“While the New York state Department of Health does not comment on proposed legislation, we are committed to protecting nursing home residents during this pandemic which includes supporting the vaccination and booster doses for residents and staff, ensuring facilities adhere to strong infection control measures and issuing guidance on nursing home visitation,” Jeffrey Hammond, the Health Department’s deputy director of communications said in a statement. “These steps are working, as evidenced by the decrease is cases among nursing home residents.”
