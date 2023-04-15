Header Header

Gov. Brian Kemp gives the State of the State speech at the Capitol in Atlanta on Jan. 25, 2023. (Arvin Temkar/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

ATLANTA —Gov. Brian Kemp delivered a scathing rebuke of Donald Trump on Saturday as he urged national Republican leaders to set aside the former president’s obsession with his 2020 election defeat and focus on issues that can attract broader support.

“Not a single swing voter in a single swing state will vote for our nominee if they choose to talk about the 2020 election being stolen,” Kemp said at the Republican National Committee’s meeting in Nashville, Tennessee.

Tribune Wire

