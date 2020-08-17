ALBANY — An independent, federal investigation must be conducted into New York’s COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes, panelists who participated in a Republican-led discussion on the impact of the coronavirus on residential facilities said.
GOP representatives remain unsatisfied with the Legislature’s pair of bicameral hearings on the issue, held earlier this month, and continued their probe Monday. Lawmakers interviewed multiple panelists for several hours including Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean, who had family members die from COVID-19 in New York adult care facilities.
Mrs. Dean’s in-laws, Mickey and Dee Dean, both of New York City, died from COVID-19 in their downstate assisted living facility, which she did not name.
After the state’s lockdown in March, Mickey was moved to another floor “to make room for new patients,” Mrs. Dean recounted. Mrs. Dean cited a controversial state Department of Health memo from March 25, which she said she believes contributed to the state’s COVID-19 spread and death in adult care facilities. The memo mandated those facilities and nursing homes cannot discriminate against residents by not readmitting people who test positive for the coronavirus, saying infected nursing home patients brought the virus with them when they returned to the facility, or home, to recover.
Residents were not required to be tested for COVID-19 before readmission.
“From what I know now, I believe some of those new patients were ones recovering from COVID thanks to a statewide mandate from Gov. Andrew Cuomo,” she said.
The family received a call from a nursing home doctor March 29 saying that Mrs. Dean’s father-in-law, Mickey, wasn’t doing well. He died later that day.
“This was the first time we heard he was sick,” Mrs. Dean said. “He had a fever with labored breathing ... We only got confirmation (of a COVID-19 diagnosis) when we saw it on the death certificate.”
Nursing home staff and personnel often work multiple jobs, and continued to work in other facilities at the height of the pandemic, Mrs. Dean said, which she believes contributed to virus spread among the state’s most vulnerable population.
Nursing home residents continued to go outside for newspapers or coffee without masks, Mrs. Dean said, but meanwhile, family members or visitors were prohibited.
“Why were the people who lived there coming and going? We asked those questions and were told they cannot deny residents from going outside as they pleased, even during a pandemic,” Mrs. Dean said.
Mrs. Dean’s mother-in-law, Dee, died from COVID-19 in an area hospital. Dee’s death was not counted as a nursing home coronavirus death, though she contracted the virus in the facility, Mrs. Dean said.
“New York is the only state that doesn’t count the number of deaths in the hospitals from patients who got the coronavirus while in elder care facilities,” she said. “We still don’t have the exact numbers even though the governor and his commissioner have repeatedly been asked to report them.”
Elder care homes were turned into death traps, Mrs. Dean said.
Mrs. Dean called for a bipartisan, independent investigation with subpoena power into New York’s handling of the novel coronavirus in adult care facilities. The Department of Health self-published a report July 6 on COVID-19 in nursing homes, which found staff and visitors brought the virus into the facilities. Dr. Zucker argued in July, and testified before the Legislature on Aug. 3, the department’s March memo did not contribute to the state’s number of coronavirus deaths in New York nursing homes. Gov. Cuomo has repeatedly dismissed requests for an independent investigation.
“If he has nothing to hide, why would he not welcome any and all investigations to the nursing home tragedy?” Mrs. Dean said. “We are outraged. He has never taken responsibility. Instead, he’s blamed everyone else and everything else.
“We need honest answers.”
During a hearing about the state’s handling of COVID-19 in hospitals Wednesday, Dr. Zucker again declined to provide an exact number of nursing home residents who were transferred to hospitals where they later died. State deaths in adult care facilities count for about 25 percent of the state’s 25,218 fatalities to date.
Assembly Minority Leader William A. Barclay, R-Pulaski, and Senate Minority Leader Robert G. Ortt, R-Tonawanda, hosted virtual forum for several hours Monday to discuss the controversy surrounding the impact of the state’s 6,500-plus coronavirus deaths in New York’s nursing homes and adult care facilities.
More than 101,000 residents live in one of 613 nursing home or adult care facilities across the state. About 37,000 nursing home staff — or 24 percent of the state’s nursing home workforce — were infected with COVID-19 by mid-May.
“Senate Democrats, unfortunately, did not use their full subpoena power in the hearings last week. As a result of that, we still don’t have a full picture and all the answers of what happened,” Mr. Ortt said. “We’re hoping today, we will get a perspective that this isn’t just about numbers. Lives were cut short. If there’s a second wave, we need to know what went wrong and change policies going forward so we don’t repeat the same mistakes.”
The Senate and Assembly’s GOP, both minority conferences, do not have subpoena power to call witnesses, Mr. Ortt said.
Lawmakers grilled state Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Howard A. Zucker at a hearing Aug. 3, but he did not answer questions or provided vague responses to queries posed by representatives, including how many coronavirus-positive nursing home patients were transferred to and died in state hospitals from the virus.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and Dr. Zucker declined to be interviewed at a subsequent legislative hearing Aug. 10.
The commissioner’s Aug. 3 testimony was insufficient and evasive, Mr. Barclay said Monday.
“There’s no denying there were glaring, and I would say glaring omissions,” he said. “...The joint legislative hearings, I think all of us agree, they shouldn’t be the end of this conversation. The families who suffered deserve more than rushed testimony from state officials.”
Mr. Barclay urged the state to “do the right thing” and get “administration to compel all the data so we can have the full picture to make the right policies going forward.”
“We still need to pursue those answers and we’re going to do that by whatever means necessary,” he continued. “We promise we’re not done listening.”
Ranking members of the Legislature’s Health, Aging and Oversight, Analysis and Investigation committees Sens. Patrick M. Gallivan, Elma; Thomas F. O’Mara, Big Flats; Susan J. Serino, Hyde Park; and Patricia A. Ritchie, Watertown; and Assemblymembers Kevin M. Byrne, Mahopac; Jacob C. Ashby, Castleton; and Brian Manktelow, Lyons; participated in Monday’s GOP forum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.