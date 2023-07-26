GOP takes N.Y. House map case to state’s top court

Congressional district map for New York, from DavesRedistricting.org

NEW YORK — A law firm representing Republicans filed an appeal notice Tuesday taking the battle over New York’s congressional map to the state’s highest court, after a lower court ordered the map redrawn.

The brief filing opens the latest front in a long-running legal chess match between the state’s Republicans, who want to preserve the current districts, and Democrats, who blamed midterm losses on the map and want to have it thrown out.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.