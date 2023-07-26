GOP takes N.Y. House map case to state’s top court

NEW YORK — A law firm representing Republicans filed an appeal notice Tuesday taking the battle over New York’s congressional map to the state’s highest court, after a lower court ordered the map redrawn.
The brief filing opens the latest front in a long-running legal chess match between the state’s Republicans, who want to preserve the current districts, and Democrats, who blamed midterm losses on the map and want to have it thrown out.
Republicans prevailed last year in pushing the state’s top court to block a map that was drawn by the Democratic-ruled state Legislature to favor Democratic candidates. A court-appointed expert in Pennsylvania carved up a new mapin time for last fall’s midterm elections.
But Democrats notched the latest legal victory: a 3-to-2 decision from an appellate court on July 13 that directs a bipartisan commission to draw new districts for the 2024 election.
Democrats have certain advantages this time around at the state’s top court, the Court of Appeals. The court added a liberal justice in the spring, and the court would not immediately be considering amap drawn by lawmakers in the new case.
Instead, Democratic voters requested the state Independent Redistricting Commission, created for once-a-decade redistricting, get another chance to make the map. The commission failed to reach a consensus and gave up last year, sending the process to lawmakers.
Aria Branch, a lawyer with the firm that brought the challenge, said in a statement this monththat her clients seek an “open, fair redistricting process that recognizes New York’s racial, ethnic and geographic diversity.”
But John Faso, a former congressman who helped lead the Republican court challenge last year, suggested that Democratic operatives are working to take back control of the process so they can draw lines favorable to Democratic candidates.
“Transparency is the last thing on their mind,” Faso said by phone Tuesday.
“We just don’t believe the Court of Appeals is going to buy what they’re selling,” he added. “This is the equivalent of a Hail Mary pass.”
The stakes are high. In the midterms, Republicans flippedfour House seats in New York, and emerged with a flimsy five-seat majority in the chamber. Both parties see New York as a key congressional battleground in 2024.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.