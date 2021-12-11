WATERTOWN — A fire ripped through a home and garage on outer Gotham Street on Saturday evening as flames whipped by gusty winds spread higher than treetops.
According to Town of Watertown Fire Chief Dave Johnston, there were no injuries to report, but a dog died in the fire.
The house is considered a total loss, according to Chief Johnston.
Police blocked all from entering from either side, even credentialed members of the media and people who live nearby.
Witnesses reported flames shooting high above trees and smoke could be smelled from close to a mile away.
The National Weather Service had issued a high-wind warning for the area. According to the weather service southwest wind is blowing from 25 to 35 miles per hour, with gusts predicted up to 70 miles per hour.
Property records show the house as a Cape Cod with an attached garage that was built in 1947.
After more than an hour fighting the flames, firefighters continued about 6 p.m. to attack fire around the base of the home. According to radio transmissions, firefighters had attempted to attack flames from both inside and outside the house.
Town of Watertown, City of Watertown, Rutland, Rodman, Black River, Adams Center, Adams and North Pole fire departments responded to the scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
