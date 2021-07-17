GOUVERNEUR — The Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair is back after last year’s COVID-19 cancellation.
The fair will kick off on Aug. 3, opening at 4 p.m. and ending with a performance from country band, Lonestar, at 8 p.m. Tickets for the concert are $25.
“The fair will be open from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. every day besides Tuesday,” said Fair Manager Don Peck. “Admission will be free, it’s been free for the last 12 to 15 years and will stay that way.”
On Aug. 4, the fair will include a performance from the Gouverneur Central School band at 1:30 p.m., 4-H and Open Sheep Show at 1:30 p.m., Carlton Peck Awards at 2:30 p.m., the Fireman’s Parade at 7 p.m., and more.
“There is not going to be a parade like in years past this year but there is going to be a fireman’s parade on Wednesday night,” said Mr. Peck. “As far as I know the only band we’ll be having is the Gouverneur High School band and they’ll be doing a performance. We are looking into other bands to maybe come and play but not high school bands.”
Aug. 5 will feature a talent show at 6:30 p.m. for anyone who lives in St. Lawrence County ages 3 and up. Aug. 6 will be Children’s Day with rides opening at 1 p.m. as well as Rather Z Rodeo and Barnyard Olympics.
“Hopefully, this will bring people out and get people back together,” said Mr. Peck. “I know in years past, family and school reunions have been geared around the fair. People would come back and enjoy family and the fair so hopefully that starts again this year.”
Robert’s Tractor Pull will take place at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Aug. 7, tickets are $15. The fair will conclude on Aug. 8, with a demolition derby at 1 p.m..
The fair’s full schedule of events and more information on specific events can be found at their website, http://gouverneurfair.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.