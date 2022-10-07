Gov. Hochul raises $11M in quarter as election nears

Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul speaks during a news conference at the Antique Boat Museum on the St. Lawrence River in July. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

NEW YORK — Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul raised a whopping $11 million in the past three months and has a bulging war chest as her reelection campaign heads into the final month before Election Day.

The incumbent New York governor has about $10.3 million in cash on hand as she fights to turn aside a challenge from Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin of Long Island.

