NEW YORK — Vice President Kamala Harris rallied with state and federal leaders Friday as House Democrats push to pass a multi-trillion-dollar bill to transform the nation’s social systems and combat climate change in the coming weeks.
The Build Back Better Act, a major item on President Joe Biden’s agenda, would prioritize job creation, affordable child care, a national paid leave policy, higher wages for care workers, a pathway to citizenship for immigrants and making new monthly child tax credit payments permanent. The measure, initially pushed by Biden and Democrats as a $3.5 trillion bill over 10 years, is expected to cost between $1.75 trillion and $1.9 trillion.
“The United States Congress right now, in their hands, within reach, has an opportunity to lift up our families and our children, to see and acknowledge with humility what has not been working and with excitement to do something about it,” Vice President Harris said at the Northeast Bronx YMCA on Friday. “I’m here today to ask people to see this moment for what it is and to step up. We can do this. It is the right thing to do.”
Harris also detailed the administration’s plans to revamp national infrastructure. A $550 billion, multi-year bipartisan infrastructure bill that passed the Senate earlier this month also awaits adoption by the House.
In the middle of the vice president’s remarks, one man in the crowd stood and shouted about the dozens of New Yorkers who drowned in their basement apartments or cars in historic flooding from Hurricane Ida last month, citing failing infrastructure.
“You are right, brother,” Harris responded. “You know what, you and I will talk after I give my comments.
“And I’m happy to talk with you, but right now, let’s talk about the agenda, that will include speaking to all people and allowing everybody to be heard,” she added as the man was escorted from the room.
Progressive Democrats are fighting for the Build Back Better plan, which includes a wide range of social programs and measures to combat climate change, including major immigration reform to give legal status to more than 10 million undocumented immigrants living in the U.S. without a pathway to citizenship.
The Democrats’ legislation would raise revenue over the next decade to fund programs for a short-term few years, leading to future fiscal fallout and unfunded mandates, some economists have warned.
Another proposal would make community college tuition-free for two years nationwide, but will likely be replaced by a cheaper, narrower scholarship program.
Gov. Kathy Hochul, Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, D-Bronx; Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, D-Yonkers; U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, other members of congress, state and New York City officials attended the event to show their support for the infrastructure deal and Build Back Better Act.
“How cool is this that she could have been anywhere in the country, anywhere in New York, and she’s right here in the Bronx?” Hochul said as she introduced Harris.
Hochul added that she was proud to have the support of both Harris and President Biden.
The child tax credit — part of the pandemic relief bill Democrats passed in March — has sent families monthly payments of $250 to $300 per child since July. The payments are slated to end in December.
“Unless Congress acts, these monthly checks will stop coming after December,” Harris said. “One in 3 children would no longer be covered by the full tax credit ... that incudes half of Black and Hispanic children in America. Needless to say, we cannot let that happen, and we will not let that happen. That is why together we are fighting to pass our Build Back Better agenda.”
After lengthy meetings with Biden on Tuesday, Democrats are reportedly considering extending the child tax credit for one or two years to cut costs of the $3.5 trillion proposal, which extended the benefit through 2025.
Centrist Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin, of West Virginia, also proposed cutting its cost by adding a work requirement and making it available only to families earning up to about $60,000 a year.
Biden has pledged the bill will be paid for with revenue measures, paid for by raising taxes on large corporations and the wealthiest Americans.
“We will not allow anyone who makes less than $400,000 a year go up,” Harris said Friday afternoon. “This plan cuts taxes for working families and it makes corporations pay their fair share. It’s just simply not right that a nurse, or a teacher or a firefighter pays more in taxes than a hedge fund manager.
“This is about what we value as a nation — about who we value. The president and I value working families.”
Republicans universally oppose the Democrats’ legislation, which would partially roll back some of the tax cuts for corporations and the wealthy they passed in 2017.
State Republican Party Chairman Nick Langworthy railed against Harris’s visit to the state in an attempt to sell the Democrats’ social spending bill.
“New Yorkers aren’t buying the lies the Biden administration is trying to sell them on their multi-trillion socialist spending boondoggle,” Langworthy said in a statement Friday. “It’s no surprise why President Biden is under water with independents in New York and a visit from Kamala Harris or anyone else in this failing administration will not help his sinking poll numbers. Instead of gaslighting, they should spend their time explaining how they plan to fix surging food and gas costs that are crushing low and middle-income New Yorkers.”
Other members of the president’s cabinet accompanied Harris to the Bronx.
U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra introduced Harris on Friday and said the social spending priorities outlined in the Build Back Better plan will lead to better and safer neighborhoods, and therefore, better U.S. citizens in future generations.
“President Biden’s Bulid Back Better agenda takes America in to the 21st Century,” Becerra said. “Give workers access to fair paid leave, we need quality access to affordable, community-based care ... we need to increase the strength of critical programs like Medicaid, Medicare and the cost of the childcare formula.”
The Congressional Budget Office, the nonpartisan arm of the legislature, penciled in a $1.15 trillion deficit for 2022 in a July report. The CBO had estimated a $3 trillion gap for this year.
President Biden’s $1.9 trillion pandemic-relief bill, enacted in March, provided households and businesses, along with state and local governments, a fresh round of assistance. With that aid fading, the budget deficit is seen narrowing in the coming year.
“While the nation’s economic recovery is stronger than those of other wealthy nations, it is still fragile,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said. “In order to build upon the progress that has been made and to ensure the success of our businesses, productivity of our workers, and inclusiveness of our system, Congress should pass President Biden’s Build Back Better plan.”
Historically low borrowing costs have helped the Treasury avoid an even bigger borrowing need. Ten-year government bond yields have averaged about 1.42% this year, compared with 2.39% over the decade through 2019.
Democrats aim to agree on a framework for the Build Back Better Act on Friday and could pass the bill by the end of October. With the GOP united in opposition, nearly all House Democrats and all 50 of their Senate counterparts would need to vote for the bill.
Tribune News Service contributed to this report.
