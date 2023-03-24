Hochul mulls list of 7 new chief judge candidates

Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul. Mike Groll/Governor’s Office/TNS

ALBANY — Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul has a new list of seven candidates from which to choose a nominee to be the next chief judge of New York after Senate Democrats rejected her first pick to lead the state judiciary last month.

The governor now has 30 days to choose a nominee to lead the state Court of Appeals, New York’s highest court, from a shortlist released Friday by the Commission on Judicial Nominations.

