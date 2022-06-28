ALBANY — Gov. Kathy Hochul sailed to victory Tuesday as she easily defeated a pair of Democratic primary opponents and took a step closer to becoming the first woman elected governor of New York.
The incumbent Democrat beat out Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-N.Y.) and Jumaane Williams, the city public advocate, with 64.9% of the vote in a contest that saw extraordinarily low turnout, according to preliminary election data released about a half an hour after polls closed at 9 p.m.
Williams received 22% of the vote and Suozzi came in third with about 13% with about 15% of precincts reporting initial results.
Hochul, in office for almost exactly 10 months, replaced disgraced former governor Andrew Cuomo last summer after serving as his lieutenant governor for seven years.
She will now square off against the Republican nominee in November’s general election as she seeks a full four-year term in Albany.
During her short tenure in office, Hochul has faced several challenges and crises including the ongoing COVID crisis and the resignation and arrest of Brian Benjamin, her hand-picked lieutenant governor.
Benjamin was indicted on federal corruption charges in April. Hochul claimed she was blindsided by the scandal despite numerous ethical questions raised prior to his appointment.
During budget negotiations, the Buffalo native tried to play nice with the Dem-led Legislature but faced criticism as her 11th hour bail reform plan was leaked to the press and a taxpayer-funded deal to build a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills was announced days before the state’s spending plan was due.
Still, donors inundated Hochul’s campaign coffers with contributions as she out-raised Suozzi and Williams by tens-of-millions of dollars and shored up endorsements from major labor unions early in the race.
Suozzi painted himself as a “common sense” Democrat, running as a moderate with executive experience as a former town mayor and county executive before joining Congress.
He focused on bail overhauls and rising crime while slamming Hochul over past endorsements from gun lobby groups and promising to lower taxes and cost-of-living.
Williams ran to Hochul’s left. He was endorsed by the Working Families Party and ran on a progressive-friendly platform that centered around housing, police reform and health care.
Hochul maintained front-runner status for much of the campaign as polling showed her clearly leading her rivals by wide margins.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the primary election — which featured Democratic and Republican contests for governor, lieutenant governor, and 150 state Assembly seats — was on track for an extremely low voter turnout, a fact that came as little surprise given that the primary was held at the start of summer vacation for many families.
In the nine days of early voting that preceded Tuesday’s election, only 178,221 New Yorkers cast ballots out of a total of more than 13.3 million registered voters across the state, data released by the state’s Board of Elections showed. In New York City, a mere 86,890 people took part in early voting — that’s out of nearly 5.6 million registered voters in the city.
Full voter turnout numbers, which include Tuesday’s count, weren’t available until later Tuesday night.
Republicans voting in the primary had four options for governor: Long Island Rep. Lee Zeldin, former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, businessman Harry Wilson and Andrew Giuliani, the son of former Mayor Rudolph Giuliani and an aide to former President Donald Trump.
According to state election records, Zeldin raised more than $11.1 million, Astorino took in about $1.7 million, Giuliani raked in about $931,000, and Wilson, who spent millions of dollars of his own money, raised more than $2.2 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.