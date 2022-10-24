Hochul says red flag law working

Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul speaks during an event for several family members of victims of the Tops market shooting on May 17 in Buffalo. Scott Olson/TNS

NEW YORK — Two days after teaming up with New York Mayor Eric Adams to roll out a new subway safety plan, Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul on Monday joined state Attorney General Letitia James to detail enhanced efforts in the state’s anti-gun battle, including a marked expansion in use of the state’s so-called red flag law.

Hochul, who signed red flag legislation in June requiring that authorities respond to credible threats by pursuing extreme risk protection orders preventing people from acquiring or possessing firearms, said the state is now issuing about nine times as many risk orders per month as it was before the law was enacted.

