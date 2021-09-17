NEW YORK — Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul on Friday signed the Less Is More Act, giving more leniency to parolees.
The Less is More Act modifies the standard of evidence and certain other procedures when determining whether to revoke the community supervision of a person on parole.
The legislation doesn’t go into effect until next March.
“Our fellow New Yorkers on parole deserve to reenter society with our support and respect, re-incarcerating parolees for technical violations traps them and doesn’t help our communities,” Hochul said. “New Yorkers currently serving sentences in jails and prisons also deserve our support. There is no justice in mistreating incarcerated New Yorkers. While this is just one step and more work needs to be done collaboratively with all levels of government, I am proud to take these steps to increase the safety in city jails, not only for those incarcerated, but for the staff who work tirelessly to keep operations running.”
Of the people on parole New York sent back to prison in 2016, more than 6,300 were re-incarcerated for a technical parole violation, which is five times the national average according to the legislation.
“Parole is meant to help people return to life, reentry programs, and not just drop them on a curb and say ‘good luck,’ but to have a system of monitoring when required to make sure that they comply with what they’re supposed to do, but ultimately, become part of society again,” Hochul said. “Debt has been paid. People are now free. They’re supposed to be part of the family again. That’s the premise behind parole. But all too often, in this state particularly, parole becomes a ticket back into jail because of very technical violations. Someone was caught with a drink or missing an appointment.”
These examples are called technical violations, Hochul said. When individuals have to go back into incarceration because of a technical violation, they have no chance to receive rehabilitation, get a job or be reunited with their families.
“We have far too many — 65% of the people who have been returned on parole violations were for these technical violations,” Hochul said.
About 35,000 people in New York are under active parole supervision. The legislation calls the racial disparity involved in technical violations stark.
Black people are incarcerated in New York City jails for technical parole violations at more than 12 times the rate of white people, according to the legislation.
Hochul said nearly 200 people were immediately released from Rikers Island, having served their sentences under Less Is More standards, according to Friday’s announcement.
“So the Board of Parole, under my direction, will have 191 people released today,” Hochul said. “They have served their sentences. They have served their sentences under the dictates of the new Less is More, but they shouldn’t have to wait for the enactment date... Separately from the parolees, we have a combustible situation still at Rikers because of overcrowding. What does that look like? It means there’s too many people and too few people to protect them and to guard them.”
The governors office is working closely with the state Department of Corrections and the city Department of Corrections to resolve this, Hochul said.
“So as of today, we’re directing that 40 sentenced prisoners be sent to Rikers Island each day for the next five days,” Hochul said. “People will be leaving Rikers, a volatile tinder box, and allowed to go to another state facility, and we’re going to have a review process. We have our teams embedded to make sure that people are properly released, but they’ll be released and sent to another place.”
The agreement Hochul announced will allow for incarcerated individuals who have been sentenced to at least 90 days to be transferred from Rikers Island to New York state facilities.
“Again, these are not the parolees,” Hochul said. “These are people who already have to do their time. And these are people who have a least 60 to 90 days left in the term. Again, trying to take the pressure out of this situation. Over 200 people we expect again will leave over the next few days.”
Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, expressed his concerns about the new legislation in a statement Friday after the signing.
“Democrats today quadrupled down on their pro-criminal, anti-victim and anti-law enforcement policies by ordering the blanket release of hundreds of criminals with their “less is more” law,” Ortt said in a statement Friday. “Under one-party rule, violent crime has been on the rise across the state. It began with Democrats’ so-called “bail reform” in 2019 — and it will undoubtedly become worse with this new law signed today. Aside from the fact that New York will once again favor criminals over victims ... By signing this bill into law, Albany Democrats are saying “less is more” means less criminals behind bars, and more victims as a result.”
