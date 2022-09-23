Democrat Kathleen C. Hochul and Republican Lee Zeldin don’t agree on much these days, including when, where and how often to debate issues in the contest for governor of New York.

Though a number of news organizations and other entities have proposed debates at a variety of venues before the Nov. 8 election, incumbent Hochul’s campaign insisted Thursday it will participate in only one event on Oct. 25 at Pace University in New York City, sponsored by NY1/Spectrum TV.

