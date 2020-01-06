Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Windy. Becoming partly cloudy with any flurries or snow showers ending by midnight. Low 24F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy. Becoming partly cloudy with any flurries or snow showers ending by midnight. Low 24F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible.