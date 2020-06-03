ALBANY — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo praised New York City police during a pandemic briefing Wednesday for controlling ongoing nighttime civil and racial unrest.
Peaceful protests, rallies, demonstrations and overnight violent incidents raged across U.S. cities for several days starting late last week after 46-year-old George Floyd died facedown on the street on Memorial Day when a white Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes.
“The results last night were much, much different from the night before,” the governor said Wednesday during a pandemic briefing in the state Capitol. “The people in New York City should feel much better today...let’s remember what we did last night and keep that going.”
The governor’s praise comes a day after Gov. Cuomo slammed New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and the New York Police Department’s response to New York City civil unrest, saying the mayor and law enforcement administrators did not do their jobs to prevent widespread looting and property damage in the city.
He thanked all responsible for Tuesday’s quieter night, including protesters, and said his issue with city police was never the officers — it was how they were managed and deployed.
“The actual police officers are the best,” Gov. Cuomo said. “My issue was with the management and deployment — never about the police officers.
“Police must be there to be empowered to stop the looting, stop the chaos and stop the criminal behavior people are trying to exploit at this moment for their own purposes. Police have to be supported to do their job.”
More than 700 people were arrested and charged in connection with attacking police officers, looting and other criminal activities Monday into Tuesday that destroyed dozens of Bronx, Brooklyn and Manhattan businesses. The citywide curfew remains in effect each night from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. through Sunday.
“The curfew is necessary,” the governor said, adding many looters are opportunists who wait to commit crimes while police respond to protesters.
“The looting is criminal behavior, pure and simple,” he said. “We will not allow our cities in this state to be in chaos.”
Gov. Cuomo reminded people to separate the thousands of peaceful protesters from the smaller group of political extremist groups.
The governor repeated his support of peaceful protesters and the Black Lives Matter movement Wednesday and pleaded with demonstrators to not turn to violence, which causes the movement to lose focus and momentum.
“When you are violent, you lose the righteous indignation,” Gov. Cuomo said. “That actually defeats the righteousness of the message.”
President Donald J. Trump announced a plan late Monday to invoke the Insurrection Act of 1807 to send federal troops into cities to suppress riots. After the president’s speech, riot police near the White House cleared protesters with tear gas and rubber bullets to make a path for Mr. Trump to St. John’s — the “church of presidents” — where he held a Bible aloft in a show of piety and power.
Gov. Cuomo started his Wednesday daily briefing holding up a Bible and read several verses, including from the books of Psalms, James and gospels Matthew and Mark about searching for and keeping peace, including Mark 3:25, which President Abraham Lincoln’s famously quoted during his “House Divided” speech during the American Civil War: “If a house be divided against itself, that house cannot stand.”
“Here in New York, we actually read the Bible,” Gov. Cuomo said, before reading James 3:18: “The seed whose fruit is righteousness is sown in peace by those who make peace.”
“I think those words are all appropriate for where we are today,” the governor added.
Gov. Cuomo and Mr. Trump have not spoken this week, the governor said.
Earlier Friday, prosecutors charged ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin with third-degree murder and manslaughter in Mr. Floyd’s death. Mr. Chauvin and the other three police officers involved in Mr. Floyd’s detainment were all fired Tuesday, one day after Mr. Floyd’s death.
On Wednesday, Mr. Chauvin’s charge was upgraded to second-degree murder and the three other officers involved in the incident were charged with aiding and abetting murder.
Video recorded during the incident showed Mr. Floyd, handcuffed behind his back, facedown on the street with Mr. Chauvin kneeling on Mr. Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes. During that time, Mr. Floyd said he couldn’t breathe and became unresponsive as Mr. Chauvin continued to hold his knee on Mr. Floyd’s neck.
Police said they were trying to arrest Mr. Floyd as part of a forgery investigation.
The Tribune News Service contributed to this report.
Kate Lisa covers New York government and the state Capitol for Johnson Newspaper Corp. Contact her at klisa@columbiagreenemedia.com or follow her on Twitter @KaitlynnLisa.
