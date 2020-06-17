LOWVILLE — The Oneida-Lewis Chapter of The Arc is the recipient of $41,500 in grants from the state ARC Trust Services.
The Trust Services management board awarded two grants to the chapter.
A $29,500 grant will be used to help people with intellectual and developmental disabilities who do not have a legal guardian or advocate by connecting them with guardianship services.
According to a news release on the grants, the chapter’s Guardianship Program is supported by its staff and community volunteers who already work with five people and with this bump in funding will provide “standby” or “alternate standby” guardian support for six more.
The additional $12,000 is designated for recreational and life enrichment activities, like outings and events, for the 1,400 people who receive services from The Arc chapter.
The trust services board administers a number of trusts that “can make dramatic improvements to the lives of people with disabilities by enabling individuals to maintain eligibility for Medicaid and other means-tested government benefit programs.”
Statewide, trust services will award grants totaling $2.64 million to chapters of The Arc.
