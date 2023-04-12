Storm recovery funds available

The docks in the Ogdensburg Marina behind the Dobisky Center were damaged during December storms. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

For the owners of properties that sustained significant damage during the Christmastime storm that dumped a historic amount of snow across western and northern New York, there is now federal money available.

Announced by Congresswoman Claudia L. Tenney, R-Canandiagua, on Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Small Business Administration have made funds available for homeowners, farmers and small business owners whose buildings were damaged by the snow and wind.

