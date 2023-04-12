For the owners of properties that sustained significant damage during the Christmastime storm that dumped a historic amount of snow across western and northern New York, there is now federal money available.
Announced by Congresswoman Claudia L. Tenney, R-Canandiagua, on Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Small Business Administration have made funds available for homeowners, farmers and small business owners whose buildings were damaged by the snow and wind.
Winter Storm Elliot, which hit Western New York and the north country between Dec. 21 and 26 of last year, dumped feet of snow across the state and caused prolonged blizzard conditions.
Nearly 70 people in Buffalo and Western New York died; across the U.S. and Canada, 106 deaths were recorded.
No deaths were attributed to the storm in the north country, but a number of buildings sustained damage from the mass amount of heavy, wet snow.
It took the region weeks to fully dig out from the storm, although unseasonably warm days soon afterward led to a quick snow melt.
Now, the federal government has established two grant programs, one for homeowners in need of home repairs run by the USDA, and another for families, businesses and farms that had uninsured losses caused by the storm run by the SBA.
To qualify for the home grant from the USDA, the home has to be located in Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence, Oswego, Genesee, Wyoming, Niagara, Oneida, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua Counties. It will provide up to $40,675 in assistance to repair storm-damaged homes.
To be eligible for the SBA’s grant, the building has to be in Erie, Gennesee, Niagara, Wyoming, Cattaragus or Chautauqua counties.
This program has already offered over $5.8 million in loans for nearly 200 businesses and residents in Western New York.
The applicant has to have been the owner of the home, building or business when the storm occurred.
“Winter Storm Elliot devastated Western New York, causing severe damage to family homes, farms and small businesses in addition to taking the lives of nearly 70 of our neighbors,” Rep. Tenney said. “These federal loans and grant programs will assist our community as we rebuild from this severe storm.”
