Scott A. Gray, the Republican running to represent the 116th Assembly District this year, has earned the endorsement of state Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, who represents much of the district he hopes to work for.
“Throughout my tenure as state Senator, I have worked with Scott on many issues impacting our region, including providing relief to those affected by record high water levels on Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River,” she said. “Time and time again, Scott has demonstrated that he’s a team player who will work with others to deliver for his constituents, which is especially important for someone in the role of Assembly member.”
