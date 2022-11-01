Scott A. Gray, the Republican candidate for Assembly in the 116th District, has been endorsed by the National Federation of Independent Businesses and a local teamster’s union.
Last week, the two organizations announced their endorsements of Mr. Gray, lauding him for his deep local roots.
“It is pleasing to know that a person of your high moral character and hometown values is placing themselves in public service on behalf of the little guy,” the Teamsters Local 687 said in a letter to Mr. Gray.
The support of the NFIB comes in light of Mr. Gray’s business history and desire to protect small businesses in New York.
“Scott will work tirelessly on behalf of the residents of the 116th Assembly District to grow Main Street,” a statement announcing the NFIB’s support reads.
Mr. Gray will face Conservative Susan M. Duffy in the race for the 116th Assembly District, which primarily covers the Jefferson and St. Lawrence County shorelines and major population centers.
