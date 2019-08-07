CLAYTON — State and local dignitaries commemorated the upcoming reconstruction of village’s historic district, which will allow overhead cables to be replaced with underground ones, with a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday.
State and local officials, including @NYSDOT commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez, celebrate upcoming historic district construction project in @ClaytonNYRocks Wednesday with groundbreaking ceremony. @wdtnews #NNY pic.twitter.com/x050WY00Oe— Marcus Wolf (@Marcus_Wolf2016) August 7, 2019
Workers contracted by the state Department of Transportation will rebuild much of Riverside Drive, the section of James Street between Riverside Drive and Mary Street, and the section of Webb Street between Riverside Drive and Hugunin Street starting after Labor Day. The department awarded the contract for the $9.3 million project to Luck Bros. Inc., Plattsburgh.
Before roadwork officially kicks off, representatives from the department, including Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez and other state, county, town and village officials, held a ceremonious commencement at Frink Park, throwing dirt with gold shovels.
“Transportation fuels our economy. Transportation fuels our ability to move, so whether that’s taking kids to school, going to work or driving our economy, projects like this are what really truly advance not only our infrastructure and our ability to do all those things, but advances our economy,” Ms. Dominguez said.
The village of allocated more than $3 million for workers contracted by DOT to install conduits and vaults beneath the streets so National Grid, Verizon, Spectrum and Westelcom could install underground cables and remove the ones overhead.
The payment also covers a few new water and sewer lines. Streetscape enhancements from the project include benches, ornamental lighting, brick paving stones and decorative plantings.
The village will need to pay another about $3.5 million to utility and telecommunications companies for their work.
