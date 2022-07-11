Groundbreaking event set for city YMCA project

David J. Zembiec, executive director of Jefferson County Economic Development, on the top floor of 146 Arsenal St., slated to become a new YMCA in Watertown, pictured in February. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

WATERTOWN — The Watertown Family YMCA will hold a groundbreaking ceremony at 10 a.m. Wednesday for its $27.5 million downtown community and aquatics center.

The new center will feature a natatorium with a six-lane lap pool and adjacent recreational pool, multi-sport courts, indoor track, wellness center, classrooms and child watch facilities.

The project is expected to be completed in November 2023.

Also on Wednesday, YMCA officials will host a groundbreaking and storytelling reception at the Savory Downtown restaurant from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Guests will be invited to share stories of their experiences at the existing center and learn about the features of the new facility at 146 Arsenal St.

In partnership with the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency, the project obtained a $9 million Department of Defense grant and funding from other sources.

The YMCA is also applying for state tax credits and seeking other grant funding.

